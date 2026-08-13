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MCX share price: UBS revises stock rating to 'Buy', ups target to Rs 3,800

MCX share price: UBS revises stock rating to 'Buy', ups target to Rs 3,800

MCX2,970.10(2.59%)

FPI participation in physically settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives and non-agricultural index derivatives may become an important medium-term growth catalyst for MCX, UBS said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 2:37 PM IST
MCX share price: UBS revises stock rating to 'Buy', ups target to Rs 3,800MCX shares: UBS said high volatility in key commodities may persist on an uncertain macro, benefiting MCX. It said valuation for MCX at 40 times is attractive.

Foreign brokerage UBS has upgraded Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) to 'Buy', citing reasonable valuations, volume resilience and potential medium-term growth triggers. After a 15 per cent correction from its May peak, the brokerage said the stock is trading at 40 times 12-month forward PE, a discount of more than 10 per cent to its three-year average.

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UBS pointed to SEBI's recent consultation paper proposing Foreign Portfolio Investment participation in physically settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives and non-agricultural index derivatives.

"We believe this will structurally deepen the commodity market and become an important medium-term growth catalyst for MCX. We expect high volatility in key commodities to persist on an uncertain macro, benefiting MCX. We believe valuation is attractive at 40 times 1-year forward PE, a 15 per cent discount to the three-year average," UBS said.

It flagged re-rating potential based on the consultation, raising EPS estimates. The brokerage raised its price target to Rs 3,800 from Rs 3,600 and said it had increased its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27, FY28 and FY29 by 4 per cent, 8 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

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"We incorporate the current run-rate in our estimates and raise EPS estimates by 4 per cent/8 per cent/9 per cent in FY27/28/29E. Our new target price is based on 44 times Sep-28E PE, close to the three-year average, from 50 time FY28E PE previously," it said.

UBS said it had recently downgraded the stock after flagging the risk of softer volumes. It noted that MCX volumes had moderated against a strong Q4 FY26, while the share price has fallen 15 per cent over the past three months. Average daily transaction fee revenue has stabilised at Rs 9.5-10 crore, with the current run-rate at Rs 9.9 crore in August month-to-date, which it said was slightly better than expected.

UBS said the combination of stabilising transaction fee revenue, lower valuations after the recent correction and the proposed regulatory changes supported its upgrade on MCX.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 2:37 PM IST
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