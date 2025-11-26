MCX stock hits all-time high, crosses Rs 10,000 mark for first time

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) created record on the Dalal Street in Wedneday's trade, crossing the five-digit mark for the very first time. The stock rallied as much as 3.03 per cent to touch a fresh all-time high of Rs 10,171.05 on the BSE, surpassing its previous close of Rs 9,871.65.

At last check, the counter was trading 2.84 per cent higher at Rs 10,152, cementing its position as a market heavyweight with a market capitalisation of Rs 51,773 crore. The scrip is currently trading 130.2 per cent off its 52-week low of Rs 4,410.10.

India's largest commodity derivatives exchange reported a standalone net profit of Rs 197.47 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a robust growth of 28.5 per cent from Rs 153.62 crore recorded in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in Q2FY26 increased 31 per cent to Rs 374.23 crore, compared to Rs 285.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

According to data from Trendlyne, the stock has a 1-year Beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility. However, momentum indicators are not yet flashing overbought signals. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 65.7, and the money flow index (MFI) is at 60.6, placing both in the mid-range. The underlying trend remains firmly positive, with the current price trading significantly above key moving averages: higher than the 50-day SMA of 8,874 and the 200-day SMA of 7,299.6.

Leading brokerages had earlier flagged the potential in the counter, largely pricing in the benefits of commodity volatility. Motilal Oswal Financial Services had issued a 'Neutral' rating but raised its target price to Rs 10,700, citing healthy participation, new product launches, and strong volume growth in September and October.

Similarly, ICICI Direct had recommended a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,000—a milestone the stock has now successfully breached. The brokerage highlighted that persistent volatility in commodities, particularly gold and silver, continues to boost MCX's average daily turnover.