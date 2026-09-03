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Meesho block deal: Stock slips as 1.73% equity stake changes hands

Meesho block deal: Stock slips as 1.73% equity stake changes hands

MEESHO209.33(1.07%)

Meesho share price: Meesho stock fell 2% to Rs 207.05 after the block deal. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 96,451 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 9:57 AM IST
Meesho block deal: Stock slips as 1.73% equity stake changes hands Bloomberg also said Meesho holder increased the share sale size to $173 mn (nearly Rs 1,633 crore).

Shares of Meesho Ltd slipped nearly 2% in early deals after 80 million shares of the online retailer changed hands in a block deal.  According to Bloomberg, the Meesho stock block deal involved four pre-market block trades with 1.73% stake changing hands. Buyers and sellers in the deal were not immediately known. Bloomberg also said Meesho holder increased the share sale size to $173 mn (nearly Rs 1,633 crore).

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Meesho stock fell 2% to Rs 207.05 after the block deal. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 96,451 crore.

According to reports, Japanese technology and investment conglomerate SoftBank would sell shares worth up to Rs 1,435 crore of the online retailer in a block deal today. The bank's special purpose investment vehicle and subsidiary SVF II Meerkat DE planned to sell 7 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 205 per share, with a 3% discount to the Current Market Price (CMP).

Bank of America (BofA) and JP Morgan were the likely bankers to the deal.

SVF II Meerkat DE owned 8.60% stake in Meesho as a public shareholder of the company.

On Wednesday, Meesho stock closed 3% higher at Rs 211.70 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 9:56 AM IST
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