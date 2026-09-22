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Meesho shares: Fresh price target signals 24% upside as UBS raises growth estimates 

Meesho shares: Fresh price target signals 24% upside as UBS raises growth estimates 

MEESHO232.99(6.32%)

Meesho shares: The brokerage expects improving monetisation of advertising services and better logistics economics to drive operating leverage and support stronger profitability in the coming years.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 12:10 PM IST
Meesho shares: Fresh price target signals 24% upside as UBS raises growth estimates Meesho stock has risen 38% in three months.

Shares of Meesho Ltd, which have surged 65% in six months, gained 12% in early deals today after global brokerage UBS raised its price target by 24%. The fresh price target is Rs 260 against the previous target of Rs 210.

Meesho shares rose 12% to Rs 244.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 219.05. Market cap of the online retail firm rose to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

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The stock has risen 38% in three months. The RSI of the stock stood at 64.4, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

The brokerage has raised its medium-term growth estimates, citing stronger expectations for both revenue expansion and margin improvement. While its FY27 estimates remain broadly unchanged, it has increased its FY29-FY31 net merchandise value (NMV) forecasts by 7-18%.

UBS made a similar upward revision to its contribution profit estimates, while its EBITDA projections for FY29-FY31 have been raised by 20-40%.

The higher NMV forecasts are supported by continued expansion in the platform’s seller and buyer base. The number of sellers increased 81% year-on-year to 1.04 million in Q1FY27, while buyers grew 29% YoY to 274 million. This growth, combined with a rapid increase in stock-keeping units (SKUs) and logistics partners, is expected to strengthen the platform’s growth momentum over the medium term.

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The sharper rise in EBITDA estimates reflects expectations of a more favourable margin trajectory. The brokerage expects improving monetisation of advertising services and better logistics economics to drive operating leverage and support stronger profitability in the coming years.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 11:55 AM IST
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