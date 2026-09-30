Meesho stock faces consolidation after 100% rally; analyst on the breakout move

The caution comes after a steep rally that lifted Meesho from roughly Rs 135 in March 2026 to the Rs 220-238 band. That move has translated into gains of nearly 100%, making the stock one of the strongest performers within the broader internet basket even as the wider market has remained volatile.

According to market expert Hitesh Rathi, the stock is now confronting a crucial ceiling. “This stock has a very strong swing resistance in that zone Rs 230 to Rs 245,” he said, flagging that the recent peak coincides with a technically significant supply area.

Internet stocks still outperform

The broader backdrop, however, remains supportive. Nifty Internet stocks have delivered returns of about 22% since April 30, 2026, outperforming despite the correction in the wider market. Meesho has been a clear beneficiary of that sectoral strength, which explains the sharp re-rating seen over the past few months.

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That said, strong sectoral momentum does not automatically guarantee uninterrupted gains in individual names. After such a rapid climb, stocks often pause to absorb gains, especially when they approach historical resistance bands and investor expectations begin to run ahead of price action.

What investors should watch now

For investors who entered near the recent top, the immediate challenge is that the stock is hovering below the acquisition price while momentum has cooled. Rathi said, “Considering the sharp up move that you’ve already seen in the stock this year, where the stock is already up around 100% or so, you are likely to see some sort of time consolidation in the stock.”

In practical terms, that suggests Meesho may spend time moving sideways rather than delivering quick gains. The next leg of the rally, analyst indicates, will depend on whether the stock can reclaim and sustain above the Rs 235-Rs 245 zone.

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Breakout remains the trigger

The medium-term setup, therefore, hinges on one technical event. “Any upward momentum... is only possible once the stock breaks above the levels of Rs 235 to Rs 245 in the medium term,” Rathi said.

Until then, Meesho remains a stock with strong FY26 gains behind it, but with near-term upside likely capped by resistance, profit-booking pressure and the need for the market to digest a near-doubling in price.