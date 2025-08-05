Business Today
MIC Electronics stock seen rising 19%, says Anand Rathi; here's why

The company's stock has shown significant volatility, with a recent closing price of ₹52.01. Despite a sharp decline in 2025, experts see bullish momentum ahead.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025 12:07 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • MIC Electronics stock closed 1.72% higher at ₹52.01 on Monday
  • Anand Rathi suggests buying stock between ₹50 and ₹52 for potential gains
  • Stock has fallen 39.31% in 2025 after peaking at ₹114.74 in 2024

MIC Electronics, a manufacturer of LED video displays and telecom equipment, has caught the attention of brokerage firm Anand Rathi, which predicts a 19% increase in the stock price over the next month. The stock, which closed 1.72% higher at ₹52.01 on Monday, is recommended for purchase within the ₹52 to ₹50 range.

Jigar Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, stated, "These confluences suggest potential for bullish momentum in the near term. Strategically, investors may look to accumulate within the ₹52 to ₹50 range. An upside target of ₹61 is expected, while risk should be managed with a stop-loss at ₹46 on a daily closing basis."

MIC Electronics has experienced substantial fluctuations in its stock value. After peaking at ₹114.74 in September 2024, it has fallen significantly, trading at levels as low as ₹49.50 in April 2025.

Despite losing 39.31% of its value in 2025, the shares have yielded over 6,025% returns for investors over the past five years. The company's market capitalisation currently stands at ₹1,253.50 crore.

According to the analysts at the broking firm, "After peaking near ₹70 in June 2025, the stock corrected sharply, declining by around 28% or 20 points. This pullback has brought it to a key technical zone, marked by an Inside Value relationship between the S1 and R1 monthly floor pivots, aligning with a previous demand area on the daily chart."

The broader implications of this forecast suggest a potential positive turn for MIC Electronics amid a volatile market. Despite a 34.97% decline in the last year, the targeted 19% increase could signal renewed investor confidence. The brokerage's analysis identifies the current pricing as a strategic entry point, following a sharp correction from its June 2025 high. Industry observers will be keenly watching how this situation unfolds, as MIC Electronics positions itself to regain lost ground in the coming months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 5, 2025 12:07 PM IST
