Mid & small caps best bets amid current market rally: Neeraj Dewan

Nifty hit a record high on Thursday, crossing 26,300 mark for the first time and reaching a peak of 26,310. Later, Sensex closed 119 pts higher at 95,720 and Nifty gained 10 points higher at 26,215. Neeraj Dewan, Market Expert in a communication to Business today said the other way to look at the rally is that the market is back at its one-year old level.

Now, the Indian stock market has to do the catch-up as far as other markets are concerned.

"We have been a laggard. We have underperformed the other markets, whether it's US or even our other Asianpeers. So now the catch-up has to be pretty fast. And I think once the catch-up starts, then there will be definitely good quality mid-cap, small-cap. We will also join this party. We are already seeing some participation coming back in mid-caps. But in small-caps, the selling is not stopping. I think sooner or later, they will also join the party," said Dewan.

According to Dewan, incremental money has to go to mid and small caps because that is where alpha will be created now. "I'm not saying sell your large caps, you maintain the large caps, maybe put inposition here and there. But whatever cash you have with you, those should be deployed in mid and smallcaps for good quality," added Dewan.

Bajaj Finance stock led gainers on the Sensex, gaining 2.27 per cent to Rs 1033.70. ICICI Bank followed with a 1.39 per cent rise. Among other gainers, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank rose 1.21 per cent, 1.11 per cent, 0.82 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. Five stocks, namely, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Hindustan Unilever, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise. Among sectoral indices, the BSE IT index gained 0.20 per cent to close at 36,334.55, while the BSE Bankex index added 0.15 per cent to end the session at 66,891.64.