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Milky Mist shares get 'Buy from DAM Capital; Vedanta Aluminium receives 'Sell' call from Ambit

Milky Mist shares get 'Buy from DAM Capital; Vedanta Aluminium receives 'Sell' call from Ambit

VAML446.00(1.02%)

Ambit Capital initiated coverage on Vedanta Aluminium Metals with a 'Sell' recommendation and a target price of Rs 370, implying a 16 per cent downside from Monday's closing price.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 11:27 AM IST
Milky Mist shares get 'Buy from DAM Capital; Vedanta Aluminium receives 'Sell' call from AmbitMilky Mist share price target: DAM Capital Advisors suggested 'Buy' on Milky Mist with a target of Rs 175, indicating a 25 per cent potential upside.

Brokerage firms have issued fresh calls on a range of stocks, with Ambit Capital initiating coverage on Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd with a 'Sell' rating and DAM Capital Advisors recommending 'Buy' on Milky Mist Dairy Ltd. Raymond Realty also received a 'Buy' call from Cholamandalam Securities, while HSBC upgraded Blue Star Ltd.

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The latest set of recommendations also included rating changes for Ahluwalia Contracts, IFB Industries, NMDC and Indraprastha Gas. PL Capital recommended 'Buy' on Praj Industries Ltd, while Axis Securities maintained a positive view on Tube Investments.

Ambit Capital initiated coverage on Vedanta Aluminium with a 'Sell' recommendation and a target price of Rs 370, implying a 16 per cent downside from Monday's closing price. DAM Capital Advisors suggested 'Buy' on Milky Mist with a target of Rs 175, indicating a 25 per cent potential upside. Milky Mist got listed at 18% premium over its IPO issue price on NSE and BSE today.

Cholamandalam Securities initiated coverage on Raymond Realty with a 'Buy' rating and a target of Rs 686, implying a 19 per cent upside from the prevailing price.

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SMIFS cut Ahluwalia Contracts to 'Reduce' from 'Buy' with a target of Rs 759. HSBC analyst Vishal Goel upgraded Blue Star to 'Buy' from 'Hold' with a target of Rs 17,80, suggesting an 18 per cent potential upside. YES Research downgraded IFB Industries to 'Neutral' from 'Add' with a target of Rs 1494, which suggests an 8.2 per cent potential upside. The same brokerage upgraded NMDC to 'Neutral' from 'Reduce' with a target of Rs 87.

Systematix cut Indraprastha Gas to 'Hold' with a target of Rs 171, indicating a 13 per cent upside ahead. PL Capital upgraded Praj Industries Ltd to 'Buy' from 'Accumulate' and set a target of Rs 390. Axis Securities said Tube Investments is a 'Buy' and fixed a target of Rs 3,600.

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Among the key calls, Vedanta Aluminium Metals received a 'Sell' recommendation from Ambit Capital, while Milky Mist, Raymond Realty, Blue Star, Praj Industries and Tube Investments were among stocks that drew positive recommendations or upgrades from brokerages, as per data available with Bloomberg.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 11:21 AM IST
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