M&M Finance, Uno Minda, IRCTC among 6 techno-funda picks by stock analysts

Amid the rising strength in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firms SMC Global Securities and Ashika Stock Broking have suggested select stocks including CESC Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, PCBL Ltd and Uno Minda Ltd - to bet amid the scarce opportunities to make money. These stocks have been picked on techno-funda parameters. Here's what the brokerages have to say about these counters:



CESC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 197 | Upside Potential: 14%

CESC is an electrical utility company, whose business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing. Its renewable arm Purvah Green Power, CESC is executing 1,200 MW of renewable projects with signed PPAs. It plans to commission 3.2 GW by FY29 as part of Phase-1, with an eventual target of 10GW capacity in Phase-2. The management of the company has indicated a strong growth roadmap focused on expanding its renewable energy portfolio, targeting 3.2 GW capacity by FY29 under Phase-1 and 10 GW under Phase-2 through Purvah Green Power. The recent acquisition of Chandigarh Power Distribution and continued investment in smart grid upgrades signal a strategic push in distribution. NPCL’s doubled transmission capacity and favorable MYT regulations will support future load growth and capex. Tie-ups for 225 MW capacity through medium-term PPAs ensure revenue visibility, while initiatives to reduce T&D losses and improve efficiency, particularly in Rajasthan and Malegaon, further enhance long-term profitability. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 197 in 8 to 10 months.



Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 880-890 | Stop Loss: 740

IRCTC has shown a steady recovery, after hitting a 52-week low in April. Technically, it has given a channel breakout on the daily chart, suggesting potential upside momentum in the coming sessions. The stock is currently trading near its 200-DEMA, and a breakout above both the moving average and the channel pattern may lead to further gains. With momentum indicators turning positive and price action expecting above key moving averages, the stock looks well positioned for an upward move. Traders can consider accumulating the stock on a breakout in the Rs 795–800 range, with a target of Rs 880–890 and a stop loss below Rs 740.



Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 315 | Upside Potential: 16%

M&M Financial has witnessed a notable breakout past the crucial 50-DMA near the Rs 260 mark, signaling a potential trend reversal and strengthening bullish momentum. Technical indicators reflect growing optimism, with the relative strength index (RSI) showing renewed strength and pointing northward—suggesting sustained buying interest. Chart patterns also support the bullish outlook, with the stock positioned favourably for further upside. The overall technical setup indicates a continuation of the positive trend in the coming sessions. Hence we recommend initiating fresh positions, setting an upside target of Rs 315 in the near term.



Triveni Turbine | Buy | Target Price: Rs 738 | Upside Potential: 22%

Triveni Turbine is active in industrial heat & power solutions and decentralized steam-based renewable turbines up to 100 MW size. It is amongst the leading manufacturers of industrial steam turbines both in India and globally. With installations of over 6,000 steam turbines across over 20 industries. Triveni Turbines is present in over 80 countries around the world. It has signed a contract with NPTC to set up a 160 MWh (megawatt-hour) long duration energy storage (LDES) system at NTPC’s Kudgi Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (STPP) premises. The Greenfield development would be undertaken by Triveni Turbines for a consideration of Rs 290 crore. It is well-positioned to sustain healthy performance in the near-term after delivering a strong performance yet again in FY 25. This outlook is supported by a robust order backlog in API and IPG turbine segments, as well as market expansion in high-potential regions such as the USA. A robust domestic supply chain further enhances competitiveness and ensures business continuity. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 738 in 8 to 10 months.



Uno Minda | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,240-1,260 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,020

Uno Minda has shown a consistent upward trend, after forming a strong base near Rs 850-900 levels. Recently, it broke above the 200-DEMA, indicating a shift in medium-term momentum. A bullish breakout is visible on the daily chart, supported by higher highs and higher lows. The price is now comfortably trading above the 200-EMA, signaling strength. The RSI indicator is also trending upwards and is currently reflecting positive momentum. The overall structure suggests a continuation of the bullish trend in the near term. Traders can consider accumulating the stock in the range of Rs 1,100–1,110 for an expected upside towards Rs 1,240-1,260 levels with a stop loss of Rs 1,020.



PCBL | Buy | Target Price: Rs 485 | Upside Potential: 16%

The share price of PCBL Chemicals is on the verge of breaking out from a four -month consolidation range of Rs 350-435, signalling a likely resumption of its primary uptrend. A strong base formation is evident, with the stock taking 6 months weeks to retrace 61.8% of the preceding 4-month rally from Rs 209 to 585. This slower pace of retracement indicates a robust price structure and underlying strength. The daily MACD has registered a bullish crossover while remaining above its nine-period average, reinforcing the positive bias. Hence, one can anticipate a breakout and move toward Rs 485 levels in the coming sessions. This level corresponds to the 23.6 per cent retracement, making it a crucial target zone.