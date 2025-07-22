M&M Financial shares turn green on Q1 earnings, check details 

Shares of M&M Financial Services recovered from their day's low after the NBFC announced its June 2025 quarter results. Net profit rose 3.2% to Rs 530 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 513 crore in the corresponding period last year.

M&M Financial Services stock rose 2.92% frrm the day's low of Rs 259.65 to Rs 262.95 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 36,793 crore in the afternoon session today. Later, the stock ended 1.16% higher at Rs 266 on BSE.

Howver, profit fell 6% from the March quarter. Rising provisions affected profitability of the company.

Provisions in Q1 rose 44.3% from the previous quarter to Rs 660 crore from Rs 457 crore in March, Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit (PPoP) rose 19.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,353 crore.

Net Interest Income climbed 19.7% from last year to Rs 2,267 crore. On a sequential basis, the core income grew by 5.4%.

The company’s loan book rose 15% YoY and disbursements grew at 1% YoY with underlying wheels business seeing a moderate growth in the current quarter. MMFSL’s Asset quality remained within the guided range, with GS3 at 3.8% and GS2+GS3 at 9.7%. The credit cost for quarter ended June 30, 2025 stood at 1.9%.