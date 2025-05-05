M&M Q4 results: Net profit up 20% at Rs 3,295 crore; Rs 25.3 per share dividend announced

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Monday recorded a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit after tax for the January-March 2025 period. During the quarter under review, PAT came at Rs 3,295 crore as against Rs 2,754 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The carmaker's revenue also jumped 20 per cent to Rs 42,599 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 35,452 crore in the year-ago period. In addition, M&M declared a dividend of Rs 25.3 per share.

The company said it delivered solid results across multiple businesses in FY25 on the back of strong growth, execution excellence and capital allocation discipline.

Auto and farm maintained market leadership in key segments with 15 per cent revenue growth and profits were up by 17 per cent, it added.

"Financial services AUM grew at 17 per cent. TechM achieved good traction in deal wins and saw EBIT improvement of 360 bps (basis points). Multiple growth gems saw significant traction in FY25," M&M further stated.

Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director at M&M said, "We have delivered strong growth on the back of stellar execution in FY25. Auto and Farm continue to gain market share and expand profitability."

Meanwhile, M&M shares were last seen trading 2.97 per cent higher at Rs 3,017.30. At this price, it has gained 21.13 per cent in the past one month.