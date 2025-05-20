Business Today
MobiKwik share price falls 6% as Q4 loss surges

MobiKwik's shares fell 6.08% to a low of Rs 262 on the NSE, despite a recovery trend, with revenue down 0.6% to Rs 267.70 crore.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 20, 2025 1:21 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • Net loss surged to Rs 56.03 crore in Q4 FY25, up 8262.7% year-on-year
  • Revenue from operations fell marginally by 0.6% to Rs 267.70 crore in the quarter
  • EBITDA loss increased to Rs 56.5 crore from Rs 47.60 crore last quarter

MobiKwik's share price came under significant selling pressure during Tuesday's trading session, following a substantial widening of the fintech company's net loss, which increased 83 times to Rs 56 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2025.

In its Q4FY25 report, the company recorded a net loss of Rs 56.03 crore, marking an astonishing 8262.7 percent increase from a loss of Rs 67 lakh during the same period last year. Comparatively, the loss showed only a slight increase of 1.63 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd. fell to an intraday low of Rs 262, reflecting a decline of 6.08 percent. The stock opened down 3.57 percent and saw a drop after two days of consecutive gains. However, it managed to recover somewhat, trading at Rs 270.6 per share, which was down 2.99 percent around 10 AM.

The company also reported a 0.6 percent decrease in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 267.70 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 269.40 crore in the previous quarter.

Additionally, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss was noted at Rs 56.5 crore, a decline from an EBITDA loss of Rs 47.60 crore in the previous quarter.

In December 2024, Mobikwik made a strong debut on both the NSE and BSE, listing at Rs 442.25, which was a remarkable 58.5 percent premium over the offer price of Rs 279. During that trading day, the stock reached its upper circuit limit, closing at Rs 530.70—a 20 percent increase from its listing price.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 20, 2025 1:21 PM IST
