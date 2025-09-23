Moody's maintains stable outlook on IRFC shares, check stock reaction 

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) were trdaing on a flat note in the afternoon session today after the Moody's Ratings reaffirmed the Baa3 credit rating for the financial institution and maintained a stable outlook.

IRFC stock was trading at Rs 127.75 on Tuesday. The multibagger stock saw a turnover of Rs 9.09 crore with 7.11 lakh shares changing hands on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.66 lakh crore on BSE.

The IRFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 108.75 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 166.85 on December 12, 2024.

IRFC stock is neither overbought nor oversold on technical charts as the relative strength index (RSI) of IRFC stands at 56.3. The IRFC stock has zoomed 70% in two years. In three years, the stock has rallied 499%.

The Baa3 rating, the lowest investment-grade rating in Moody's scale, indicates moderate credit risk and medium-grade obligations.

This rating indicates that IRFC has adequate capacity to meet financial commitments and moderate credit risk. The stable outlook implies IRFC's credit profile is expected to remain consistent in the near to medium term. The rating is significant for IRFC as it can help maintain investor confidence, potentially leading to favourable borrowing terms, and reinforces its position in financing Indian Railways' infrastructure development.

Indian Railway Finance Corp borrows funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition/creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways or any entity under the Ministry of Railways.