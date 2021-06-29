More than 400% return in one year. Do you own this multibagger?

Share of Ramco Systems Limited has delivered 447 per cent returns to its shareholders in the last 12 months. The share stood at Rs 114.9 on June 29, 2020. It has zoomed to Rs 628.90 today, translating into gains of 447 per cent during the period. In comparison, Sensex rose 51 per cent in one year.

Rs 5 lakh invested in Ramco Systems share a year ago would have turned into Rs 27.36 lakh today.

The share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.

The share rose 5.2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 628.90 today after it announced that it will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Aden Ports Development Company (APDC) at their Aden Container Terminal (ACT), deepening its 12-year partnership with Yemen's largest container terminal.

"The association between the partners, which began in 2009, will see the upgrade of ACT's HR, payroll and financial accounting capabilities, modernization and digitisation of existing applications, and introduction of newer technologies and innovations such as Payroll Hub, Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable hubs, as well as mobile apps, with a sleeker and more comprehensive dashboard," the company said.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, "We are excited to further our partnership with ACT; it has been over a decade of working together, and we are happy to provide a more comprehensive service to our long-term customer. As trends such as e-commerce are being pushed to the forefront amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that the software will enable ACT to digitally transform their operations, translating into quicker turnarounds at the port."

Earlier this month, Ramco Systems announced the launch of Self Explaining Payslip, a smart, AI-based service that lets employees seek explanations of their compensation and payslip component.

Ramco's Self Explaining Payslip will help employees receive prompt and personalized responses to their payroll queries, without having to write to a payroll helpdesk and wait for a response.

It answers queries employees most frequently have on their payslips and salary computation. These include queries related to payments that vary from period to period, information that is not directly available in a payslip, and tax-related queries.

The service enables employees to create a support ticket automatically or initiate audio/ video call with the payroll helpdesk.

Therefore, the Self Explaining Payslip can help companies reduce the dependency on their payroll helpdesk/ BPO support by more than 50%, thereby driving better employee experience and higher productivity of payroll teams.

For FY21, the global income of Ramco Systems Limited stood at USD 86.90 million (Rs 640.9 crore) and the net profit stood at USD 7.56 million (Rs 55.8 crore). Ramco also generated sufficient cash flow to repay the entire borrowings to make the company debt-free.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 7.35 crore for the period ended March 31, 2021, as against a loss of Rs 5.85 crore for the period ended March 31, 2020. Total income grew 12.86 per cent to Rs.152.92 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

Ramco Systems also informed that expansion into newer segments in Aviation including eVTOLs, UAVs & Space launch vehicles, in addition to working with large Defense service providers, opened up larger market opportunities.

Commenting on the results, P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, "Organizations today understand that to stay competitive in this new normal, they require new strategies and practices. Numerous companies continue to embrace digital transformation and have transformed businesses forever. With digital adoption witnessing a phenomenal leap, we at Ramco have been doubling our efforts to transform customer experience that has been a top driver of digital transformation. Our thrust on technology and innovation continues to help us win the trust of leading businesses, globally."