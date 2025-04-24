Shares of Morepen Laboratories climbed 18 per cent in Thursday's trade after the API manufacturer launched four new products namely Ticapen, UdoFix, LycoMore, Acifix in the ongoing month to cater the domestic market. This is addition to the launch of Empamore in March.

Following the development, the stock rose 17.94 per cent to hit a high of Rs 64.20, slashing its year-to-date losses to 21.45 per cent.

Ticapen (Ticagrelor 60mg/90mg) is a clinically proven, affordable antiplatelet therapy for ACS, Angina, and MI. UdoFix is a benchmark in hepatoprotective therapy, it said. LycoMore Syrup blends Lycopene, essential vitamins, and minerals to support immunity and recovery. Acifix Raft Suspension offers targeted relief for GERD, reflux, and heartburn, Morepen Laboratories said.

With the current formulation business size of approximately Rs 325 crore, Morepen Laboratories is accelerating toward the Rs 1,000-crore target over the next five years, Morepen Laboratories said.

This would be driven by deeper market penetration, an expanded field force, and a growing portfolio of cost-efficient, globally compliant therapies, the API drug maker informed stock exchanges.

"With these additions and a focus on in-house R&D, API strength, and clinical partnerships, Morepen continues to lead with purpose—making medicines that matter, and making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective for millions of lives," the API maker said,

Morepen Laboratories is India’s largest exporter of APIs for six globally used molecules such as Loratadine, Montelukast, Desloratadine, Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, and Fexofenadine. It has a presence in 82 countries. It has an annual API manufacturing capacity of 144 metric tons.

In the BSE filing, the company said it was "continuing its commitment to offer innovative latest products marking an another milestone reinforcing the doctor and patient trust. These new launches reflect our unwavering focus on research-led innovation, clinical excellence, and affordable healthcare access, addressing critical needs in cardiology, hepatology, nutrition, and diabetology."