Morgan Stanley bullish on BoI, SBI, PNB, Canara Bank and BoB; sees up to 38% upside

The performance of the stocks of PSU Banks has been rather unprecedented in 2022 so far. On a year-to-date basis, the Nifty PSU Bank index is up over 67 per cent.

According to Morgan Stanley, this rally has additional legroom too. It expects continued strong performance helped by higher margins, sustained loan growth and improving operating leverage over the next few years.

"Over the past two years, Indian banks have seen sharp moderation in new NPL formation, which, coupled with increased NPL coverage during COVID, has resulted in sharp moderation in credit costs," it said.

"In recent quarters, this has been followed by sharp improvement in margins, helped by a rising rate cycle - higher rates, coupled with retail funded balance sheets and higher shares of repo-linked loans, have led to up-front margin expansion in the current cycle. Loan books have yet to be fully repriced, which implies that margins might expand further before, then moderate in FY24," said Morgan Stanley in its recent report.

It added that the PSU Banks should see relatively higher margin expansion than many private banks over F22-F24, reflecting a higher starting point of liquidity; sharp moderation in NPL formation, reducing interest income reversals; and lower share of wholesale deposits relative to select private banks.

SBI remains its best state-owned bank pick and the brokerage firm sees potential for notably higher stock returns in BoI and BoB due to much cheaper valuations.

Here are the top PSU bank stock picks:

1) Bank of India (BoI)

Current Market Price: Rs 90.25

Target: Rs 125

Upside Potential: 38%

2) Bank of Baroda (BoB)

Current Market Price: Rs 174.45

Target: Rs 220

Upside Potential: 26%

3) State Bank of India

Current Market Price: Rs 609

Target: Rs 715

Upside Potential: 17%

4) Punjab National Bank

Current Market Price: Rs 55.45

Target: Rs 60

Upside Potential: 9%

5) Canara Bank

Current Market Price: Rs 318.60

Target: Rs 345

Upside Potential: 8%