Moschip Technologies shares soar 63% in 7 sessions; overbought or more upside ahead?

Shares of Moschip Technologies Ltd extended their winning streak for the seventh straight session on Monday, surging 8.63 per cent to touch a day high of Rs 268.80. With this, the stock has rallied 62.56 per cent in just seven trading days, driven by optimism around India's Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Moschip Tech under the short-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

In a separate exchange filing, MosChip emphasised that it has strong internal controls and governance mechanisms to prevent any unauthorised dissemination of information. The company also clarified that it is not in possession of any unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) that could have influenced recent trading activity.

"The movement in our share price appears to be entirely market-driven and is a result of broader market dynamics, which remain outside the company's control," Moschip stated in its clarification on the sharp stock swings.

Moschip Technologies has seen a strong rally, pushing the stock into overbought territory. Technical analysts suggest caution with trailing stop-losses to protect gains. Support levels are seen around Rs 220–250, while resistance lies near Rs 278–290. A sustained move above Rs 280 could drive further upside, but a close below Rs 247 may trigger a decline towards Rs 203.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that Moschip Tech has experienced a remarkable increase this month, indicating a shift into extreme overbought conditions on the technical indicators. "The stock is currently demonstrating strong momentum. Therefore, it is prudent to implement trailing stop-loss orders to safeguard profits while this momentum persists. Currently, immediate support lies within the Rs 230-220 range, while no evident resistance zone is visible at present," he added.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, placed support at Rs 250 and resistance at Rs 280. He expects the counter to trade in the Rs 250–290 zone near term, with scope to move higher if it sustains above Rs 280.

"Moschip Technologies stock price is bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 278. Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below support of Rs 247 could lead to a target of Rs 203 in the near term," said Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran.