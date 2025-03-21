Motherson Sumi announces interim dividend, record date; stock gains 

Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd rose over 3% on Friday after board of the firm announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for FY25. Motherson Sumi Wiring stock ended at Rs 54.30, up nearly 3% against the previous close of Rs 52.81 on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 54.50.

Total 2.50 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.33 crore. Market cap of Motherson Sumi Wiring stood at Rs 24,006 crore on BSE.

The record date for the payment of interim dividend has been fixed at March 28, 2025 and approved by the Board of Directors.

"This is to inform that the Board of Directors of

the Company in its meeting held on Friday, March 21, 2025, inter-alia, has approved declaration of Interim Dividend of Re. 0.50 (Fifty paise only) per equity share (face value of INR 1/- each) for the financial year 2024-25 on the Equity Shares of the Company."

"The Interim Dividend shall be paid within the stipulated time in accordance with the law/regulation to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose name appears on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of Equity Shares as on the Record Date fixed for this purpose," said the firm.

The auto components maker reported a 16.6% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 140 crore for the December 31, 2024 quarter. In Q3 FY24, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 167.9 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 8.8% to Rs 2,300.3 crore in Q3 against Rs 2,114.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd is a JV between Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) and Sumitomo Wiring Systems. Motherson Group is a leading producer of components for the automotive and transport industries. As part of the group's reorganisation activity, the name of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) has now been changed to Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL).