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Motherson Sumi Wiring shares soar; 12 brokers say 'Buy' for up to 71% upside

Motherson Sumi Wiring shares soar; 12 brokers say 'Buy' for up to 71% upside

MSUMI39.08(11.21%)

Motherson Sumi Wiring India's Q2 revenue surged 47 per cent YoY beating Street estimates, due to better content per vehicle (CPV) and partial pass-through of cost inflation.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 10:08 AM IST
Motherson Sumi Wiring shares soar; 12 brokers say 'Buy' for up to 71% upsideJM Financial said Motherson Sumi Wiring India continued to benefit from industry megatrends such as premiumisation, electrification and connected features.

Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd climbed 13 per cent in Monday's trade, with at least 12 brokerages suggesting a 'Buy' on the stock, with price targets of up to Rs 60 apiece, implying potential upside of up to 71 per cent. Nuvama Institutional Equities has the highest target of Rs 60, while Elara Securities' target of Rs 42 is the lowest, still suggesting 20 per cent upside.

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Motherson Sumi Wiring India's Q2 revenue surged 47 per cent YoY beating Street estimates, due to better content per vehicle (CPV) and partial pass-through of cost inflation. Around 12 per cent of growth was driven by copper inflation with the balance led by volume growth and higher CPV, owing to premiumisation and electrification, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

It noted that EV share in revenue increased to 10 per cent for Motherson Sumi Wiring versus 8.5 per cent in Q1 and 6.7 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda grew 34 per cent YoY, above Nuvama's estimate, mainly owing to revenue beat and lower other expenses on account of cost savings.

Ebitda margin contracted 90 basis points YoY, but expanded 160 basis points QoQ to 9.2 per cent. PAT for the quarter grew 35 per cent, coming ahead of anlayst estimates.

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JM Financial said Motherson Sumi Wiring India continued to benefit from industry megatrends such as premiumisation, electrification and connected features, which, along with new launches, should help sustain its outperformance to core industry.

It expect margins for the company to improve gradually on the back of operating leverage and benefits of price pass-through with OEMs.

"Given the strong operational beat in Q2FY27, we raise FY27E EPS by 16 per cent with no meaningful changes for FY28-29E. The stock had recently got de-rated given the consistent margin miss relative to expectations over the past few quarters. However, the strong operational beat in Q2 should help revive investor confidence in the name. We maintain BUY with a revised target of Rs 47 (from Rs 46)," JM said.
 
Motherson Sumi Wiring India stock has corrected 26 per cent in the past 12 months underperforming the Nifty Auto by 4 per cent. Elara said the medium-term earnings momentum may gather pace with improving EV penetration. Cost recovery from customers in the upcoming quarters and compelling valuation made it upgrade the stock to 'Accumulate' with a higher target of Rs 42.

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Choice International has increase its FY27 and 28 EPS estimates by 2.6-3.6 per cent, factoring in strong Q2FY27 performance. It retained a target of Rs 44 for Motherson Sumi Wiring but upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ from 'Add', considering the recent stock correction, improving margin outlook and expected benefits from cost pass-through and operating leverage.

"MSUMI’s valuations remain attractive at below -1SD on 1YF PER, with a strong 20 per cent FY27-29E EPS CAGR, healthy return ratios (FY24-26 ROCE: 40-50 per cent), and an attractive dividend yield of 1.3-1.6 per cent over FY24-26. We lower our target multiple to 25 times, as the high-growth phase is behind and macroeconomic risks increase," Emkay said as it cut its target by 10 per cent to Rs 45 from Rs 50.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 10:05 AM IST
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