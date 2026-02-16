Motilal Oswal, Anand Rathi, Jio Financial, Angel one, Groww shares in focus today; here's why

Shares of broking firms such as JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Anand Rathi, Ugro Capital, Jio Financial Services, Angel one and Groww listed as Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd are in focus today.

The development comes after RBI has mandated 100% collateral for broker funding, implying a shift to fully secured funding system. This will reducing dependence on unsecured promoter or corporate guarantees. Also, a minimum 50% collateral will be required for guarantees to exchanges/clearing corporations, with at least 25% in cash — increasing cash blockage.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The RBI has also restricted bank funding for proprietary trading, except limited cases like market making or debt warehousing.

The new rules will be effective from April 1, 2026.