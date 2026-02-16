Business Today
Motilal Oswal, Anand Rathi, Jio Financial, Angel one, Groww shares in focus today; here's why

The new rules for brokerage firms will be effective from April 1, 2026. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026 8:33 AM IST
Shares of broking firms such as JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Anand Rathi, Ugro Capital, Jio Financial Services, Angel one and Groww listed as Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd  are in focus today. 

The development comes after RBI has mandated 100% collateral for broker funding, implying a shift to fully secured funding system. This will reducing dependence on unsecured promoter or corporate guarantees. Also, a minimum 50% collateral will be required for guarantees to exchanges/clearing corporations, with at least 25% in cash — increasing cash blockage. 

Advertisement

The RBI has also restricted bank funding for proprietary trading, except limited cases like market making or debt warehousing.

The new rules will be effective from April 1, 2026. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:29 AM IST
