Motilal Oswal Financial Services gets upgrade from India Ratings; stock reacts

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) has received a rating upgrade from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), with the agency raising its long-term credit rating to 'IND AA+/Stable' from 'IND AA/Positive'. The upgrade applies to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bank loan facilities of MOFSL and Motilal Oswal Home Finance Ltd, as well as the NCDs of Motilal Oswal Finvest Ltd. Ind-Ra has also affirmed the 'IND A1+' rating on the commercial paper programmes of MOFSL, Motilal Oswal Finvest and Motilal Oswal Wealth Ltd.
Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services were trading at Rs 985.80 on Thursday, up 2.89% from their previous close of Rs 976. The stock opened at Rs 975.50 and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,004.30.