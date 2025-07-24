Motilal Oswal Financial services reports record Rs 1,430 Cr PAT in Q1FY26, powered by strong growth across key segments

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has reported its quarterly performance (Q1FY26), registering a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,430 crore, marking a 40% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The stellar performance was underpinned by robust growth across Asset and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Housing Finance businesses, reaffirming the strength of MOFSL’s diversified business model.

Consolidated net operating revenue rose by 24% YoY to Rs 1, 412 crore, while operating PAT grew 21% YoY to Rs 522 crore. Consolidated PBT margins stood at a healthy 49% and annualized return on equity (ROE) was recorded at 48%, reflecting strong operational efficiency and prudent capital deployment. The company’s net worth increased 28% YoY to Rs 12,537 crore as of June 30, 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Motilal Oswal Group MD & CEO, said, “Q1FY26 has been a landmark quarter for us. Our AMC crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore in AUM, Private Wealth delivered its highest-ever revenue, Housing Finance scaled Rs 5,000 crore in AUM, and Capital Markets posted its best quarter yet. We remain well-positioned to capitalize on India’s growing financialisation of savings and continue to invest in research, advisory, and digital platforms to deliver sustainable long-term value.”

Asset & Private Wealth Management posted a PAT of Rs 224 crore, up 43% YoY, with revenue growing 46% to Rs560 crore. The AMC business reported total AUM of Rs 1.61 lakh crore, up 64% YoY, with Mutual Fund AUM growing 90% to Rs 1.17 lakh crore. Alternate AUM grew 29% to Rs 33,810 crore. SIP flows were Rs 3,437 crore, while net flows rose to Rs 8,764 crore for the quarter. Private Wealth AUM increased 25% YoY to Rs1.74 lakh crore, with the business recording its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 283 crore and PAT of Rs 89 crore, up 49% YoY.

Wealth Management, encompassing retail broking, distribution, and NII income, reported a PAT of Rs 174 crore. Revenue rose 7% to Rs 568 crore. Distribution AUM surged 46% YoY to Rs 38,129 crore. Net flows grew by 50% YoY to Rs 3,968 crore, and 1.2 lakh new clients were acquired in the quarter. Cash and F&O market shares improved sequentially to 7.1% and 7.9%, respectively.

Capital Markets segment delivered its best-ever quarter with revenue rising 54% YoY to Rs 207 crore and PAT growing 64% to Rs94 crore. The Institutional Equities (IE) and Investment Banking (IB) divisions completed 16 deals totalling more than Rs 29,500 crore. MOFSL ranked 1st in QIP league tables and 3rd in IPO rankings.

Housing Finance crossed Rs 5,000 crore in AUM, up 22% YoY. Disbursements grew 57% YoY to Rs 395 crore. PAT stood at Rs 24 crore. Asset quality remained strong with GNPA/NNPA at 1.2%/0.6% and CRAR at 40.8%.

The treasury investment book grew 26% YoY to Rs 8,853 crore, delivering a long-term Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) of 20.1%.