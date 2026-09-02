Mphasis shares fall 3% despite TechnoPro tie-up; here's why

Under the agreement, TechnoPro Holdings will introduce Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize, built on Mphasis Tria, Mphasis' Enterprise Agency platform, to clients across Japan. The offerings are aimed at helping companies modernise legacy systems, improve business operations and support decision-making using artificial intelligence.

The partnership will also bring Mphasis' cybersecurity, compliance and security solutions to TechnoPro Holdings' clients. The companies will initially focus on financial services and manufacturing, while exploring opportunities across other industries.

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The two companies will work on system modernisation, AI-based business processes and decision-making improvements, as well as AI-agent-enabled software development. TechnoPro's engineers will use Mphasis Tria and Mphasis NeoIP alongside AI agents for software development and operations.

TechnoPro Holdings will also deploy Mphasis Tria internally to create AI-powered software development environments. The platform will support code generation and testing, as well as functions including talent allocation, recruitment, sales matching and corporate planning.

Mphasis said, "Leveraging Mphasis' specialized AI platform will accelerate software development through autonomous code generation and testing, while embedding AI into core business functions including talent allocation, recruitment, sales matching and corporate planning."

The partnership comes as Japanese companies accelerate technology modernisation and AI adoption amid ageing technology infrastructure, talent shortages and rising business complexity.

