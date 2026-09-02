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Mphasis shares fall 3% despite TechnoPro tie-up; here's why

Mphasis shares fall 3% despite TechnoPro tie-up; here's why

MPHASIS2,490.00(0.62%)

Mphasis said, "Leveraging Mphasis' specialized AI platform will accelerate software development and embed AI into core business functions."

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Mphasis shares fall 3% despite TechnoPro tie-up; here's whyThe partnership will bring Mphasis' cybersecurity, compliance and security solutions to TechnoPro Holdings' clients.

Mphasis Ltd shares fell 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade even as the IT firm announced signing of an agreement with TechnoPro Holdings, Japan's largest technology-focused engineering staffing and IT solutions provider, to expand its AI-powered enterprise offerings in the Japanese market. The stock fell amid a broader market selloff, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty falling over 1 per cent each, and all the constituents of Nifty IT trading in the red.

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Mphasis shares fell 3.02 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,430 on BSE over its previous close of Rs 2,505.75. The stock opened at Rs 2,518.30. It was the second-least impacted stock on Nifty IT that fell 1.29 per cent so far.

Under the agreement, TechnoPro Holdings will introduce Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize, built on Mphasis Tria, Mphasis' Enterprise Agency platform, to clients across Japan. The offerings are aimed at helping companies modernise legacy systems, improve business operations and support decision-making using artificial intelligence.

The partnership will also bring Mphasis' cybersecurity, compliance and security solutions to TechnoPro Holdings' clients. The companies will initially focus on financial services and manufacturing, while exploring opportunities across other industries.

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The two companies will work on system modernisation, AI-based business processes and decision-making improvements, as well as AI-agent-enabled software development. TechnoPro's engineers will use Mphasis Tria and Mphasis NeoIP alongside AI agents for software development and operations.

TechnoPro Holdings will also deploy Mphasis Tria internally to create AI-powered software development environments. The platform will support code generation and testing, as well as functions including talent allocation, recruitment, sales matching and corporate planning.

Mphasis said, "Leveraging Mphasis' specialized AI platform will accelerate software development through autonomous code generation and testing, while embedding AI into core business functions including talent allocation, recruitment, sales matching and corporate planning."

The partnership comes as Japanese companies accelerate technology modernisation and AI adoption amid ageing technology infrastructure, talent shortages and rising business complexity.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 10:13 AM IST
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