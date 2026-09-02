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Mphasis shares in focus on TechnoPro tie-up to expand AI offerings in Japan

Mphasis shares in focus on TechnoPro tie-up to expand AI offerings in Japan

MPHASIS2,505.50(3.22%)

Mphasis share price: Under the agreement, TechnoPro Holdings will introduce Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize, built on Mphasis Tria, Mphasis’ Enterprise Agency platform, to clients across Japan.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 8:26 AM IST
Mphasis shares in focus on TechnoPro tie-up to expand AI offerings in JapanThe companies will work together on system modernisation, AI-based business process and decision-making improvements, and AI-agent-enabled software development.

Shares of Mphasis Ltd are in focus on Wednesday after the IT firm signed an agreement with TechnoPro Holdings, Japan’s largest technology-focused engineering staffing and IT solutions provider, to bring its AI-powered enterprise offerings to the Japanese market.

Under the agreement, TechnoPro Holdings will introduce Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize, built on Mphasis Tria, Mphasis’ Enterprise Agency platform, to clients across Japan. The offerings will help companies modernise legacy systems, improve business operations and support decision-making using artificial intelligence.

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The partnership will also bring Mphasis’ cybersecurity, compliance and security solutions to TechnoPro Holdings’ clients. The companies will initially focus on financial services and manufacturing, while also exploring opportunities across other industry verticals.

Mphasis shares settled at Rs 2,509 on Tuesday. The scrip is down 11.30 per cent year-to-date.

The companies will work together on system modernisation, AI-based business process and decision-making improvements, and AI-agent-enabled software development. TechnoPro’s engineers will use Mphasis Tria and Mphasis NeoIP to work alongside AI agents in software development and operations.

TechnoPro Holdings will also deploy Mphasis Tria internally to create AI-powered software development environments for its workforce. The platform will be used for code generation and testing, as well as functions such as talent allocation, recruitment, sales matching and corporate planning.

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TechnoPro will use its own operations as a large-scale AI deployment environment, with workflows subsequently developed into industry-specific AI solutions for customers, particularly in the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

"Leveraging Mphasis’ specialized AI platform will accelerate software development through autonomous code generation and testing, while embedding AI into core business functions including talent allocation, recruitment, sales matching and corporate planning. TechnoPro Holdings will also use its own operations as a large-scale AI deployment environment, with proven workflows subsequently packaged into industry-specific AI solutions for customers across automotive and manufacturing sectors," Mphasis said.

The partnership comes as Japanese companies accelerate technology modernisation and AI adoption amid ageing technology infrastructure, talent shortages and rising business complexity.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 8:22 AM IST
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