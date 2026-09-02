Mphasis shares in focus on TechnoPro tie-up to expand AI offerings in Japan

The partnership will also bring Mphasis’ cybersecurity, compliance and security solutions to TechnoPro Holdings’ clients. The companies will initially focus on financial services and manufacturing, while also exploring opportunities across other industry verticals.

Mphasis shares settled at Rs 2,509 on Tuesday. The scrip is down 11.30 per cent year-to-date.

The companies will work together on system modernisation, AI-based business process and decision-making improvements, and AI-agent-enabled software development. TechnoPro’s engineers will use Mphasis Tria and Mphasis NeoIP to work alongside AI agents in software development and operations.

TechnoPro Holdings will also deploy Mphasis Tria internally to create AI-powered software development environments for its workforce. The platform will be used for code generation and testing, as well as functions such as talent allocation, recruitment, sales matching and corporate planning.

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TechnoPro will use its own operations as a large-scale AI deployment environment, with workflows subsequently developed into industry-specific AI solutions for customers, particularly in the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

"Leveraging Mphasis’ specialized AI platform will accelerate software development through autonomous code generation and testing, while embedding AI into core business functions including talent allocation, recruitment, sales matching and corporate planning. TechnoPro Holdings will also use its own operations as a large-scale AI deployment environment, with proven workflows subsequently packaged into industry-specific AI solutions for customers across automotive and manufacturing sectors," Mphasis said.

The partnership comes as Japanese companies accelerate technology modernisation and AI adoption amid ageing technology infrastructure, talent shortages and rising business complexity.