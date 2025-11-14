MRF Q2 results: Profit up 12% YoY at Rs 526 crore; announces Rs 3 per share interim dividend

Tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd on Friday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, coming in at Rs 526 crore compared with Rs 471 crore in the same period last year.

MRF's revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,379 crore, up 7.2 per cent from Rs 6,881 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Total income for the quarter came in at Rs 7,487 crore, higher than Rs 6,994 crore in Q2 FY25.

Operational performance improved, with EBITDA rising to Rs 1,234 crore from Rs 1,125 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin stood at 16.7 per cent, compared with 16.4 per cent in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses increased 7 per cent to Rs 6,788 crore, versus Rs 6,363 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

MRF reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 1,239 for Q2 FY26, up from Rs 1,110 posted in the same quarter of FY25.

Alongside the results, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (30 per cent of the face value of Rs 10) for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is November 21 and the dividend will be paid on or after December 5, 2025.

Following the earnings announcement, MRF shares were last seen trading 0.67 per cent lower at Rs 1,57,310.05.