MRF Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 692 crore; stock jumps 9%

Shares of tyre major MRF Ltd surged in trade on Friday after the company reported a its set of numbers for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, with the bottom line more than doubling on a year-on-year basis.

At 1:23 pm, shares of MRF gained 8.95 per cent to Rs 147004.90 apiece on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 134,933.55.

The Chennai-headquartered company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 691.83 crore in Q3 FY26, a massive growth of 119 per cent compared to Rs 315.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,050.43 crore, up 15 per cent from Rs 7,000.82 crore reported in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter came in at Rs 8,175.01 crore against Rs 7,098.90 crore in the same quarter last year.

(EBITDA), excluding other income, increased by 68% to around Rs 1,399 crore from the previous year's period. Consequently, operating margins expanded sharply to 17.4 per cent from 11.9 per cent last year.

he company disclosed an exceptional expense of Rs 77.20 crore, which pertains to a one-time increase in gratuity and leave liability arising out of past service costs due to legislative amendments under the new labour codes.

The MRF board has also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The company has fixed Friday, February 13, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of payment. The dividend will be paid on or after Friday, February 27, 2026.