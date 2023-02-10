MSCI cuts free-float designations of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission & ACC

MSCI, an index provider, said it has reduced the free-float designations of four Adani group stocks, but did not remove any of the stocks from index. MSCI has cut the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC, which had a combined 0.4 per cent weighting in the MSCI emerging markets index as of January 30.

MSCI defines the free float of a security as the proportion of shares outstanding that is considered available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors. MSCI said the free floats for the remaining Adani group companies in MSCI indices will remain the same. The changes come into effect on March 1.

MSCI, meanwhile, added Bank of India nd CG Power & Industrial in MSCI India index while removing Biocon.

MSCI had ealier said it has received feedback from a range of market participants concerning the eligibility and free float determination of specific securities associated with the Adani Group for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes.

MSCI said it had determined that the characteristics of certain investors have sufficient uncertainty that they should no longer be designated as free float pursuant to our methodology.

"This determination has triggered a free float review of the Adani Group securities. MSCI will implement the resultant free float changes and associated market capitalisation determinations in connection with the February 2023 Index Review using data as of cut-off dates as described in Section 3.1.9 of the GIMI methodology," it had said.

