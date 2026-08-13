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MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, Groww, Laurus Labs, Lenskart shares in; Astral, SBI Cards out

MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, Groww, Laurus Labs, Lenskart shares in; Astral, SBI Cards out

ADANIENSOL1,599.00(1.42%)

MSCI will also add 14 Indian stocks to its MSCI Global Small Cap indices while removing 19. Additions include L&T Technology Services Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Urban Company and Astral, among others.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 9:55 AM IST
MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, Groww, Laurus Labs, Lenskart shares in; Astral, SBI Cards outThe number of Indian constituents in the key MSCI index will rise to 166 from 165. India's weight in the MSCI Global Standard Index will also increase to 11.9 per cent from 11.8 per cent.

Global index provider MSCI on Thursday announced the inclusion of four Indian stocks and exclusion of three others from its MSCI Global Standard indices as part of its August 2026 review. MSCI will add Adani group's Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd and Lenskart Solutions Ltd to the MSCI India Index. The stocks being removed are Astral Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd and SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.

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MSCI will also add 14 Indian stocks to its MSCI Global Small Cap indices while removing 19. Additions include L&T Technology Services Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Urban Company and Astral, among others. Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, ICRA Ltd, PTC India Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Rallis India Ltd and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd are among those excluded from Small Cap indices.

The changes will be implemented after the close of trading on August 31, 2026, and will take effect on September 1.

Reliance Industries Ltd is set for a reduction in its weighting as an increase in founder stake has reduced its free float, Bloomberg reported. The MSCI Small Cap Index will see 13 additions and 19 exclusions for India, while India's index weight will increase to 22.2 per cent from 22 per cent. MSCI has also raised the weightings of several Adani Group companies.

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Following the latest rejig, the number of Indian constituents in the key MSCI index will rise to 166 from 165. India's weight in the MSCI Global Standard Index will also increase to 11.9 per cent from 11.8 per cent, Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research said.

Indian stocks are expected to receive net passive inflows of about $1 billion following the MSCI rebalancing, Nuvama estimated. The inflows are expected to come from exchange-traded funds and other passive investors that track MSCI benchmarks.

Nuvama estimated potential inflows of about $598 million for Laurus Labs, $352 million for Lenskart, $310 million for Adani Energy Solutions and $256 million for Groww, Bloomberg reported.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 9:55 AM IST
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