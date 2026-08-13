MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, Groww, Laurus Labs, Lenskart shares in; Astral, SBI Cards out

Global index provider MSCI on Thursday announced the inclusion of four Indian stocks and exclusion of three others from its MSCI Global Standard indices as part of its August 2026 review. MSCI will add Adani group's Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd and Lenskart Solutions Ltd to the MSCI India Index. The stocks being removed are Astral Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd and SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
MSCI will also add 14 Indian stocks to its MSCI Global Small Cap indices while removing 19. Additions include L&T Technology Services Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Urban Company and Astral, among others. Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, ICRA Ltd, PTC India Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Rallis India Ltd and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd are among those excluded from Small Cap indices.