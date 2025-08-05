Business Today
This defence stock rises 10% as Q1 net profit more than doubles

The defence sector stock closed 9.82% higher at Rs 1,589.05 against the previous close of Rs 1447.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4887.95 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025 3:59 PM IST
This defence stock rises 10% as Q1 net profit more than doubles MTAR Technologies Q1 earnings: Net profit came at Rs 10.8 crore in the June quarter against Rs 4.42 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. 

MTAR Technologies on Tuesday posted a 144% rise in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter. Net profit came at Rs 10.8 crore in the June quarter against Rs 4.42 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Revenue rose 22 per cent to Rs 156.58 crore in Q1 from Rs 128.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Earnings per share climbed to Rs 3.52 per share in Q1 against Rs 1.44 per share in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

EBITDA climbed 72% to Rs 28.4 cr in Q1 against Rs 16.5 cr on a year on year basis (YoY). EBITDA margin came at 18% in Q1 against 13% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The defence sector stock closed 9.82% higher at Rs 1,589.05 against the previous close of Rs 1447.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4887.95 crore. 

MTAR Technologies is engaged in the business of manufacturing high precision and heavy equipment, components, machines for sectors including nuclear, aerospace and defence.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 5, 2025 3:51 PM IST
