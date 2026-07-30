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MTAR Technologies share price under pressure, can stellar Q1 earnings lift sentiment?  

MTAR Technologies share price under pressure, can stellar Q1 earnings lift sentiment?  

MTAR Technologies: The stock of the leading precision engineering, manufacturing and integrator firm has zoomed 116% this year. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 8:43 AM IST
MTAR Technologies share price under pressure, can stellar Q1 earnings lift sentiment?  MTAR Technologies shares slipped 5% to close at Rs 5183.10 against the previous close of Rs 5455.85.

Shares of defence sector firm MTAR Technologies are in focus today after the company reported its Q1 earnings after market hours on Wednesday. Net profit rose nearly five-fold year-on-year along with strong revenue growth and margin expansion. Net profit in Q1 came at Rs 50.2 crore compared with Rs 10.8 crore a year earlier. Revenue more than doubled to Rs 360 crore from Rs 157 crore in the corresponding period last year. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 85 crore from Rs 28 crore a year ago.  EBITDA margin increased to 23.5% from 18.1%, signalling rising operating leverage.

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On the other hand, MTAR Technologies shares slipped 5% to close at Rs 5183.10 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 5455.85. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 15,943 crore. The stock has gained 249 per cent in a year.

The stock of the leading precision engineering, manufacturing and integrator firm has zoomed 116% this year.

MTAR Technologies stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day but higher than 150 day and 200-day moving averages.

Total 0.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 49.36 crore on Wednesday.

MTAR Technologies has seven manufacturing facilities, including an export-oriented unit located in Hyderabad, and has been serving defence, aerospace and energy sectors for more than four decades.

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It works with clients such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and US-based Bloom Energy Corp, besides catering to other well-known establishments like Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 8:43 AM IST
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