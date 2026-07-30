MTAR Technologies share price under pressure, can stellar Q1 earnings lift sentiment?  

Shares of defence sector firm MTAR Technologies are in focus today after the company reported its Q1 earnings after market hours on Wednesday. Net profit rose nearly five-fold year-on-year along with strong revenue growth and margin expansion. Net profit in Q1 came at Rs 50.2 crore compared with Rs 10.8 crore a year earlier. Revenue more than doubled to Rs 360 crore from Rs 157 crore in the corresponding period last year. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 85 crore from Rs 28 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin increased to 23.5% from 18.1%, signalling rising operating leverage.
On the other hand, MTAR Technologies shares slipped 5% to close at Rs 5183.10 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 5455.85. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 15,943 crore. The stock has gained 249 per cent in a year.