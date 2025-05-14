MTAR Technologies shares climb 3% on securing orders worth Rs 34 crore; details here

Shares of MTAR Technologies traded higher in Wednesday's early trade after bagging orders, valued at Rs 34 crore, for manufacturing and supply of various precision engineered products in clean energy and aerospace sectors. These orders have to be executed by end of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The stock rose 3.36 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,547.35. It was last seen up 1.46 per cent at Rs 1,518.95. At this price, the scrip has shed 9.25 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Commenting on the order win, Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter at MTAR Tech, said, "We are looking forward to securing volume orders in Aerospace and Clean Energy as we have executed first articles for new products in these sectors, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation, excellence and timely delivery. In addition, we are working with various customers to enter into long-term contracts for the supply of critical products."

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.83. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 104.47 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.67. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 14.54 with a return on equity of 6.38. According to Trendlyne data, MTAR Tech has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility.

Around 7,022 shares changed hands on BSE at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 17,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 1.07 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,680.38 crore.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 31.77 per cent stake in the company.