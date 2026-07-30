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MTAR Technologies shares snap five-session losing streak, climb 5% after Q1 results, order update

MTAR Technologies shares snap five-session losing streak, climb 5% after Q1 results, order update

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), MTAR reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 50.2 crore, compared with Rs 10.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a 364.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 1:06 PM IST
MTAR Technologies shares snap five-session losing streak, climb 5% after Q1 results, order updateDespite Thursday's rebound, MTAR shares have declined 28.56 per cent over the past one month.

Shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd rose 5 per cent in Thursday's trade, snapping a five-session losing streak after the company reported a sharp jump in its June quarter earnings and announced an amended purchase order with a higher order value.

The stock climbed 5 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 5,442.25.

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For the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), MTAR reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 50.2 crore, compared with Rs 10.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a 364.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 360.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 156.6 crore in Q1 FY26, up 130.4 per cent YoY.

EBITDA also jumped to Rs 85.1 crore from Rs 28.4 crore a year earlier, reflecting a 199.7 per cent YoY increase.

Commenting on the performance, Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, MTAR Technologies, said, "We have delivered another strong quarter, with our quarterly performance remaining in line with the growth guidance provided for the current fiscal year. Beyond the quarterly numbers, what is particularly encouraging is the direction in which the Company is progressing. We believe we are at an inflection point, with each of our key business verticals positioned for the next phase of growth."

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Separately, the company informed bourses that it received an amended purchase order. "We wish to inform you that we have received an amended purchase order worth $324.62 million at an exchange rate of Rs 95.50/- (approximately Rs 3,100.09 crore) having an incremental order value worth $85.86 million (approximately Rs 819.94 crore)," it stated.

Despite Thursday's rebound, MTAR shares have declined 28.56 per cent over the past one month. However, the stock remains up 127.41 per cent on a calendar-year basis in 2026.

The recent weakness in MTAR Technologies shares coincided with a sharp decline in Bloom Energy Corp, whose stock has fallen 45.90 per cent over the past month.

Bloom Energy is a key customer for MTAR Technologies, with the US-based fuel-cell company contributing more than half of MTAR's revenue. Reports of regulatory hurdles delaying an Oracle-linked data centre project that was expected to deploy Bloom Energy's fuel-cell technology have weighed on Bloom Energy's stock.

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Meanwhile, both the BSE and NSE have placed MTAR Technologies under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges place stocks under the short-term or long-term ASM framework to alert investors about heightened price volatility and strengthen market surveillance.

Last month, MTAR Technologies had sought to reassure investors over developments related to Bloom Energy.

"The Company's order book remains healthy and that no communication has been received from any customer indicating a reduction in committed business. The Company's capacity expansion plans remain on track, and it continues to work closely with its customers to meet the agreed delivery schedules," the company had stated.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 1:06 PM IST
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