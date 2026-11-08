Muhurat Trading 2026: Sensex, Nifty open higher in special session; Tata Steel, Sun Pharma shares among top gainers

The 70-minute trading session will remain open until 3:30 pm. Muhurat trading is a special trading session held every year on Diwali. Coinciding with Lakshmi Puja, investors and traders consider the session auspicious, and it marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat, or the Hindu financial year.

Domestic benchmarks emerged as a relative bright spot in Asia, even as other regional markets came under pressure recently amid renewed concerns over investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

These concerns gained traction amid setbacks for Donald Trump-led Republicans in the US mid-term elections, with Democrats making gains. The developments have renewed questions over the outlook for AI investments and spending on technology infrastructure.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, weakness in global technology stocks has brought the 'anti-AI trade' into focus.

Nifty: Key levels to watch

On the technical outlook for Nifty, Ajit Mishra, SVP (Research) at Religare Broking, said, "The sharp weekly rally has significantly improved the near-term setup, with the index reclaiming the 25,000-mark. Going ahead, the sustainability of this up move will be crucial in determining whether the recent recovery can develop into a broader and more durable uptrend. We expect the 24,200–24,500 zone to act as an important support base, while the index could extend its up move towards 25,200–25,600 in the coming sessions."

NSE, BSE open on Monday?

Domestic equity markets will remain open for regular trading on Monday, November 9, following the special Muhurat Trading session on Sunday. However, the stock exchanges will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Advertisement

Apart from the November 10 holiday, markets will observe two more trading holidays this calendar year. The first will be on November 24 on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, followed by Christmas on December 25.