Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Muhurat Trading 2026: Sensex, Nifty open higher in special session; Tata Steel, Sun Pharma shares among top gainers

Muhurat Trading 2026: Sensex, Nifty open higher in special session; Tata Steel, Sun Pharma shares among top gainers

NSE1,917.80(0.50%)

Tata Steel Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, BSE Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers on Nifty, rising up to 4.68 per cent. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 8, 2026 2:27 PM IST
Muhurat Trading 2026: Sensex, Nifty open higher in special session; Tata Steel, Sun Pharma shares among top gainersMuhurat trading is a special trading session held every year on Diwali.

Indian equity benchmarks, NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex, opened higher during the special Muhurat Trading 2026 session on Sunday, November 8, held on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The gains extended the domestic indices' winning streak to eight consecutive sessions. At the last check, the 30-share Sensex pack was up 321.29 points or 0.40 per cent to trade at 81,349.31, while the Nifty index climbed 73.15 points or 0.29 per cent to 25,103.50 level.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tata Steel Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, BSE Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers on Nifty, rising up to 4.68 per cent.

The 70-minute trading session will remain open until 3:30 pm. Muhurat trading is a special trading session held every year on Diwali. Coinciding with Lakshmi Puja, investors and traders consider the session auspicious, and it marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat, or the Hindu financial year.

Domestic benchmarks emerged as a relative bright spot in Asia, even as other regional markets came under pressure recently amid renewed concerns over investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

These concerns gained traction amid setbacks for Donald Trump-led Republicans in the US mid-term elections, with Democrats making gains. The developments have renewed questions over the outlook for AI investments and spending on technology infrastructure.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, weakness in global technology stocks has brought the 'anti-AI trade' into focus.

Nifty: Key levels to watch

On the technical outlook for Nifty, Ajit Mishra, SVP (Research) at Religare Broking, said, "The sharp weekly rally has significantly improved the near-term setup, with the index reclaiming the 25,000-mark. Going ahead, the sustainability of this up move will be crucial in determining whether the recent recovery can develop into a broader and more durable uptrend. We expect the 24,200–24,500 zone to act as an important support base, while the index could extend its up move towards 25,200–25,600 in the coming sessions."

NSE, BSE open on Monday?

Domestic equity markets will remain open for regular trading on Monday, November 9, following the special Muhurat Trading session on Sunday. However, the stock exchanges will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Advertisement

Apart from the November 10 holiday, markets will observe two more trading holidays this calendar year. The first will be on November 24 on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, followed by Christmas on December 25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 8, 2026 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more