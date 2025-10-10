Mukul Agrawal buys 2 stocks in Q2; exits Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio bet

Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal has rejigged his portfolio for the quarter ending September (Q2), making a fresh entry into a solar energy firm and increasing his stake in another, while completely exiting a company also backed by veteran investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Agrawal, whose portfolio is valued at nearly Rs 8,000 crore, has been active in the small-cap space.

Agrawal ramped up his investment in Monolithisch India Ltd, a company operating in the refractory solutions segment. According to data from AceEquity, he increased his holding from 5,00,000 shares (2.30 per cent) to 6,00,000 shares (2.76 per cent) during the September quarter. Monolithisch India is a part of the Mineral Group of Companies.

His most significant move was a fresh investment in Solarium Green Energy, where he acquired 6,00,000 shares, translating to a 2.88 per cent stake in the company. He was not listed among the company's key shareholders at the end of the March quarter. Interestingly, Agrawal's entry into the multibagger stock coincided with a 26 per cent correction in its share price during Q2. The stock has since recovered, gaining 6 per cent from its September 30 levels. Solarium Green Energy is a provider of turnkey solar solutions, managing everything from design and engineering to the operation and maintenance of solar power plants.

As part of a broader portfolio realignment, Agrawal has completely exited his position in Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. He had previously held 4,78,000 shares, or a 1.04 per cent stake, in the silica ramming mass manufacturer as of the June quarter. This exit is particularly noteworthy as Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, continues to hold a significant 4.80 per cent stake in the company.