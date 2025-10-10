Mukul Agrawal buys stake in SME recently stripped of multibagger tag

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, who own stocks worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore, has bought 6,00,000 shares or 2.88 per cent stake in Solarium Green Energy. He was not among company shareholders at the end of March quarter.

Agrawal's stake purchase in Solarium Green Energy in Q2 coincided with a 26 per cent slide in the multibagger stock. Since September 30, the stock is up 6 per cent.

Advertisement

The multibagger stock had more than doubled investor money since its listing on February 13 this year, before it starting falling from June peak of Rs 484. On Friday, the scrip rose 13.38 per cent to hit a high of Rs 374 apiece. At this price, it is up 96 per cent over its IPO issue price of Rs 191.

Solarium Green Energy offers turnkey solar solutions, which involves design, engineering, procurement & supply, construction & erection, testing, commissioning, associated transmission system and comprehensive operation & maintenance of solar power plants.

It serves a wide range of projects, including residential rooftop projects, commercial and industrial roof top and ground mounted projects, as well as government projects.

Along with turnkey solutions, Solarium Green Energy is also involved in sale of solar products i.e. solar PV (Photovoltaic) modules, solar PV inverters, availability based tariff meters (ABT) and other solar products.

The company commenced its manufacturing operation in 2018 from its manufacturing facility located at Bhamsara - Bavla, Gujarat for the polycrystalline solar panel under its own brand. However, it halted its manufacturing operations from February, 2024 as it was not covered under Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) from September,

2023.

Advertisement

It diversified its business operations as solar/hybrid Solution provider on turnkey basis from the year 2021. The company recently acquired 99.99 per cent stake in Solarium Ventures, which is engaged in the similar line of business as the company.

Solarium Green Energy was listed on February 13, 2025, on the BSE SME platform.