Multibagger alert: Marlboro maker Godfrey Phillips zooms 111% in a year; is more steam left?

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 10 per cent in Friday's trade, hitting a record high of Rs 9,452.70. The stock later cooled off and was last seen trading 5.71 per cent higher at Rs 9,084. Even at this level, it has delivered multibagger returns to investors, rallying 111.28 per cent over the past year.

The Marlboro cigarette maker witnessed strong trading volumes along with the sharp price move. Around 31,000 shares changed hands on the BSE at the time of writing, significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 4,220 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 28.38 crore, giving the company a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 47,263.25 crore.

Some market experts still believe that the stock has potential to climb further while one of them suggested profit booking at current levels.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, said the stock looked strong on the charts and could potentially climb towards Rs 9,800. He suggested a stop loss of Rs 9,200 for investors.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that the stock experienced a volume-based breakout, indicating a bullish trend. He identified Rs 8,500 as intermediate support, followed by Rs 8,200. Krishan advised investors to trail profits as long as momentum continues.

Meanwhile, Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran said Godfrey Phillips appeared bullish on daily charts but was also in the overbought zone. He placed the next resistance at Rs 9,585 and advised profit booking. A daily close below Rs 9,091 could lead to a decline towards Rs 8,300, he cautioned.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 72.58 per cent stake in the company.