Multibagger alert: This stock zoomed over 450% in one year, do you own it?

Share of Nitin Spinners Limited has delivered 453 per cent return to its shareholders in the last 12 months. The share stood at Rs 40.3 on July 27, 2020. It has zoomed to Rs 222.9 today, translating into gains of 453 per cent during the period. In comparison, Sensex rose 35 per cent in one year.



Rs 5 lakh invested in the share a year ago would have turned into Rs 27.65 lakh today.



The stock has jumped 151 per cent in the last three months and surged 213 per cent since the beginning of this year. It has been gaining for the last 5 days and has risen 18.7 per cent return in the same period.



The stock rose 4 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 222.9 in an otherwise weak market today. With a market capitalisation of Rs 1,226 crore, the share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.



According to MarketsMojo, the technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on May 4, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now and has generated a 134 per cent return since then. Multiple factors for the stock are Bullish like MACD, Bollinger Band, KST, DOW and OBV. Also, with ROCE of 11.92%, the company has declared positive results for the last 2 consecutive quarters.



Along with generating 453 returns in the last one year, the stock has outperformed BSE 500 in the last 3 years, 1 year and 3 months. However, it noted that the valuation is very expensive right now.



According to the shareholding pattern for June 2021, the Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna holds 1.24 per cent stake in the company. She bought 6,95,095 shares of the company during April to June 2021 quarter. The ace investor was on a shopping spree as she added 7 new stocks in her portfolio during the same quarter.



The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 42.86 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 6.52 crore. Revenue from operations grew 34.5 per cent to Rs 511.58 crore in the March-ended quarter against Rs 380.13 crore a year ago. The EPS has increased to Rs 7.62 in March 2021 from Rs 1.16 in March 2020.



Recently, the rating agency CARE upgraded its long-term bank facilities of the company to stable from negative. "The ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Nitin Spinners Limited (NSL) take into account the significant experience of its promoters in textile industry, NSL being a well-recognized entity with a long track record of operations in the industry and a diversified product profile," the rating agency said.



"The rating also factors in the company's increasing scale of operations with healthy profitability margins, its reputed customers, low customer concentration risk and its integrated manufacturing facility with captive thermal and solar power plants," it added.



NSL, promoted by Nolkha family, is one of the leading manufacturers of cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, greige and finished woven fabrics and a Government of India-recognized export house.



