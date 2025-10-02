Multibagger banking stock with zero promoter stake gets two triggers for Friday's trade, check details

Shares of South Indian Bank will be in focus on Friday as the private sector lender announced its business updates for the September 2025 quarter. The lender with zero promoter stake also said it has received a credit rating upgrade from M/s INFOMERICS Valuation and Rating Private Limited. The announcements were made after market hours on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, the multibagger banking stock closed over 1.38% higher in the previous session against the previous close of Rs 28.97 on BSE. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 7685 crore.

Total 4.56 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.33 crore on BSE. South Indian Bank shares have a beta of 1, indicating very high volatility in a year.

The stock has gained 236% in two years and risen 373% in a span of three years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the South Indian Bank stock stands at 51, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. South Indian Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day and 100 day moving averages.

Advertisement

The lender said gross advances rose 9% to Rs 92,287 crore in Q2 against Rs 84,714 crore in the September 2024 quarter. Total deposits stood at Rs 1,15635 crore in Q2, reporting a growth of 10% year on year (YoY).

CASA came at Rs 36,841 crore as on September 2025 quarter, rising 10% YoY. The CASA ratio rose to 31.86% in the second quarter compared with 31.8o% posted in Q2 FY24.

In a separate development, the lender said, "We would like to inform that M/s INFOMERICS Valuation and Rating Private Limited vide intimation dated October 1, 2025 has upgraded the issuer rating of the Bank."

The issuer rating has been upgraded to IVR AA /Stable (IVR Double A with Stable outlook) from IVR AA- /Stable (IVR Double A minus with Stable outlook).