Multibagger bets? HFCL, Inox Wind shares among Arihant's Diwali picks, up to 200% upside seen

Arihant said legacy recoveries carry FY27-28E profits while the hiring and branch build-out front-loads opex. It sees pre-provision operating profit to rise to rs 2,850 crore in FY29 from an estimated Rs 860 crore in FY27E.

"It trades 19 per cent below IHC's Rs 139 entry price, and 2 times assumes delivery on AAA funding, non-housing scale and opex leverage. At the CMP of Rs 113, the stock trades at 0.69x FY29E adjusted book; we recommend BUY (High Risk) with a TP of Rs 330 (2.0x FY29E adjusted book of Rs 164.20), an upside of 192 per cent," the brokerage said.

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Sheela Foam Ltd | Upside potential: 170%

Arihant said the Kurlon acquisition, which weighed on earnings for two years, has moved from cost to earnings driver. Operational integration with Kurlon is currently 96-97 per cent complete, and by Q4FY26 the company had realised about Rs 200 crore in synergies, with an additional Rs 40 crore expected.

"We forecast FY26-28E revenue/Ebitda /PAT CAGR of 15 per cent/29 per cent/64 per cent on synergies, operating leverage and lower interest costs. At the CMP of Rs 565, the stock trades at about 15x FY28E EPS. We recommend buy with a target price of Rs 1,527 (20x FY29E EV/EBITDA), an upside of about 170 per cent," Arihant said.

Inox Wind | Upside potential: 160%

Arihant said the turnaround at Inox Wind is complete and earnings quality is improving. It expects revenue to more than double from Rs 4,397 crore in FY26 to Rs 9,500 crore by FY29E, while Ebitda is projected to reach Rs 2,244 crore, with margins likely to expand to 23.6 per cent. This is expected to lift PAT to Rs 1,173 crore and earnings per share (EPS) to Rs 6.79 from Rs 2.65.

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At the current market price of Rs 58.40, the stock trades at 5 times FY29E EV/Ebitda and 8.6 times FY29E P/E. Arihant recommended a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 152, valuing Inox Wind at 17 times FY29E EV/Ebitda. The target implies an upside of 160.30 per cent.

Texmaco Rail | Potential upside: 144%

Arihant expects Texmaco Rail's FY27 revenue to remain subdued at Rs 3,600 crore before a sharp recovery in FY28, when revenue is projected to rise 60.6 per cent to Rs 5,790 crore as export and private-sector orders are executed. The brokerage estimates a 20 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26-29E, with Ebitda margin improving from 8.9 per cent to 11.3 per cent.

At the current market price of Rs 98.85, the stock trades at around 11.9 times FY28E EPS. Arihant maintained its 'Buy' rating with a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price of Rs 242, implying an upside of 144.8 per cent.

HFCL Ltd | Upside potential: 99%

Arihant sees HFCL shares nearly doubling from the prevailing price, with a target price of Rs 495 against the current market price of Rs 249, implying an upside of 98.8 per cent. The brokerage said the company's management had upgraded its FY27 guidance to at least 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, with its Rs 10,000 crore revenue aspiration now expected well before FY29. It estimated revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGRs of 51.2 per cent, 82.3 per cent and 113 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29E, with RoE projected to rise from 7.3 per cent to 32 per cent. At the CMP of Rs 249, the stock trades at around 22.2 times its FY28E EPS. Arihant maintained its 'Buy' rating with a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price of Rs 495.