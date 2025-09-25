Multibagger chemical stock rises 17% ahead of dividend, bonus issue, stock split meeting 

Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd rose 17% in early deals on Thursday after the board of specialty chemicals firm announced it would consider and approve recommendation of dividend, issue of bonus shares and stock split on September 27.

Fineotex Chemical shares surged 16.67% to Rs 271 against the previous close of Rs 232.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,976 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 716% in five years and gained 1139% in ten years.

"We would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve;

1. The declaration of an Interim Dividend, if any.

2. The alteration in the share capital of the Company by Sub-division/Split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and such

authorities as may be required under Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. The issue of Bonus Shares to the existing Equity Shareholders of the Company.

4. The increase in Authorized Share Capital

and consequential alteration in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

5. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair," said the firm.

Fineotex Chemical is engaged in the business of manufacturing of textile chemicals, auxiliaries and specialty chemicals.