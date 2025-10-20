Multibagger CIAN Agro shares drop over 14% in three sessions

Shares of smallcap oil company CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd continued their decline for the third consecutive session on Monday, falling 5 per cent to close at Rs 2,966.70. Over the past three trading days, the stock has dropped 14.26 per cent. Despite the correction, the multibagger counter has surged 483.25 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

BSE has placed CIAN Agro under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to alert investors amid heightened price volatility. Last month, the company reported that Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi sold 1,85,485 shares at Rs 812 apiece.

CIAN Agro recently announced that it successfully secured and executed an export order for Ethiopia under the UAE Aid Program, facilitated through its partner Inthera Pharmamed Biotech Pvt Ltd. This marks a notable step in the company's global expansion efforts.

Financially, the company posted a strong turnaround in Q1 FY26 (June 2025 quarter). Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 52.21 crore from Rs 9.79 lakh in the year-ago period, while revenue from operations jumped to Rs 510.80 crore from Rs 17.47 crore.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading below the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but above the 20-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 71.13. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9570.00/89.01 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 93.03. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.31/33.33 with a return on equity (RoE) of 0.98. According to Trendlyne data, CIAN Agro has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility.

Around 3,982 shares were traded today, lower than the two-week average of 40,000, with turnover at Rs 1.18 crore and a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 8,302.58 crore.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 67.67 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.