Multibagger defence stock in focus as net profit almost halves in Q4

Multibagger stock: Shares of Premier Explosives Ltd are in news today after the defence sector firm reported its Q4 earnings. Net profit of Premier Explosives fell 44.59% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales slipped 14.64% to Rs 74.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter against Rs 86.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

In the last fiscal, net profit rose 1.20% to Rs 28.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales climbed 53.63% to Rs 417.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 against Rs 271.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

In the previous session, Premier Explosives stock rose 3.97% to Rs 607.35 against the previous close of Rs 584.15 on BSE. In one year, the multibagger stock has gained 24% and risen 635.65% in two years. Total 1.15 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.91 crore on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,265 crore.

Premier Explosives shares have a beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 72.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Premier Explosives Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. The company's geographical segments include India and the Rest of the world. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.