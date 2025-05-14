Multibagger defence stock in focus today on stellar Q4 earnings, final dividend 

Shares of defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) are in news today after the firm reported a 118.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit. Profit climbed to Rs 244.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2025 against a net profit of Rs 111.6 crore in the year ago period.

In the previous session, the multibagger stock added 5.20% at Rs 1915.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 21,937 crore. On BSE, around 2.24 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 42.25 crore.

The multibagger defence stock climbed 111% in a year and reported a rally of 278% in three years.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 61.7% YoY to Rs 1,642 crore against Rs 1,015.7 crore in the March 2024 quarter. EBITDA rose 141.8% to Rs 219 crore in Q4 over Rs 90.6 crore a year ago.

Garden Reach reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 324 crore, rising 112% from Rs 153 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a YoY growth of 112%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 21.32, up from Rs 9.74 in Q4 FY24.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.90 per equity share for FY25, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the 109th AGM of the company.

Cmde Hari PR, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, said, "Happy to report yet another set of strong numbers. With our strong order book, production maturity of the ongoing projects and order visibility, including in the commercial shipbuilding segment, I am confident of even better performance during the current financial year."

Garden Reach Shipbuilders& Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.