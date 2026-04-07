Multibagger defence stock rises 13% in a week, should you 'sell on rise'? Price targets 

Shares of defence major Cochin Shipyard are in a recovery mode, rising 13% in week. The multibagger stock slipped 27% in six months. The ongoing US-Iran war and profitbooking led to a bear attack on the defence stock in the short term.

Howevr, in the long term, the multibagger stock has zoomed 453% in three years and risen 634% in five years.

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In the current session, Cochin Shipyard shares rose to Rs 1,334, up nearly 1.5% against the previous close of Rs 1314.85. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1186.55 on March 30, 2026. Cochin Shipyard has a one-year beta of 0.17, indicating very low volatility during the period. Cochin Shipyard shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day moving averages, indicating bearishness in the defence stock.

Kunal Kamble Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza advises traders to wait for a confirmed reversal structure before buying the stock.

"Cochin Shipyard is consistently forming lower highs and lower lows with price trading below all major short-term and long-term EMAs, indicating sustained selling pressure. The stock lacks any strong reversal pattern and is only showing a minor pullback from oversold levels. No fresh long positions are recommended at this stage; traders should wait for a confirmed reversal structure," said Kamble.

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Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking believes that on the upside, Rs 1,350 is a key resistance zone. A sustained move above this level may trigger a relief rally toward Rs 1,440, but volume confirmation will be crucial.

"Despite a recent attempt to bounce from the Rs 1187 zone, the recovery lacks strong follow-through, suggesting weak buying conviction. The inability to reclaim these levels signals that sellers remain in control. On the downside, Rs 1,185 acts as immediate support, and a break below this level could extend the decline further. On the upside, Rs 1,350 is a key resistance zone. A sustained move above this level may trigger a relief rally toward Rs 1,440, but volume confirmation will be crucial."

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Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Technical Equity Research, SMC Global Securities suggests the stock is a 'sell on rise' candidate.

"Every time the stock tries to push higher, it hits a wall of sellers, making it a classic 'sell-on-rise' candidate. For now, the bulls are struggling to find any real momentum as the price keeps sliding lower as the stock is facing a tough hurdle at the Rs 1420-1520 resistance zone. On the flip side, all eyes are on the Rs 1200–1250 level to see if it can provide a solid floor. If that support snaps, we might see the price drift further toward Rs 1100 as well," said Gandhi.