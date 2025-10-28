Multibagger defence stock rises over 6% on order from air force, more details 

Shares of Premier Explosives Ltd rose over 6% in the afternoon session on Tuesday after the defence firm said it won orders from the Ministry of Defence, for supply of Chaff's and Flares, for a total value of Rs 429.56 crore.

The order is to be delivered within twelve months.

Premier Explosives stock rose 6.51% to Rs 646.15 today against the previous close of Rs 606.60. Total 0.93 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.77 crore. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 3375 crore.

In a year, the multibagger stock has gained 44% and risen 165% in two years. The stock has gained 580% in three years.

Premier Explosives shares have a beta of 1, indicating very high volatility in a year.

"Premier Explosives Limited has received orders from the Ministry of Defence, Government of Republic of India, for supply of Chaff's and Flares, for a total value of Rs 429.56 crores (including GST), to be delivered within a period of twelve months," said the defence firm.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 49.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The defence stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Premier Explosives Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. The company's geographical segments include India and the Rest of the world. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.