Shares of Apollo Micro Systems are in a downtrend in the short term. The multibagger defence stock has fallen 8% in three months, 12% this year and 3% in a week. In the current session, the defence stock ended 2.92% lower at Rs 242.85 today against the previous close of Rs 250.15. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 8,606 crore. The multibagger stock has gained 597% in three years and risen 1975% in five years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 230 and resistance at Rs 255. A decisive move above the Rs 255 level may trigger a further upside to Rs 265. The expected trading range will be between Rs 230 and Rs 265 for the short-term."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio appears bullish on the outlook of the stock.

"The stock holds firmly above its key multi-tested support zone of Rs 232–235, indicating a strong demand base. The price has been consolidating within a descending trendline, with immediate resistance around Rs 255–260. For the short term, the setup remains cautiously bullish as long as the stock sustains above Rs 235, with buying preferred in the Rs 238–243 range for targets of Rs 255 and Rs 268. A breakout above Rs 260 may trigger faster momentum. For the long term, the stock is forming a broad base and the Rs 230 zone continues to act as a strong accumulation region. Long-term investors can add positions between Rs 230–245 with a stop-loss at Rs 215. A sustained closing above the Rs 265–270 zone can open targets of Rs 290, Rs 325, and Rs 360 plus. Overall structure remains constructive above Rs 230," said Vithlani.

Advertisement

On the earnings front, the Q3 show was a stellar one. The defence firm logged a 25% rise in Q3 net profit. The multibagger defence firm reported a net profit of Rs 22.88 crore in Q3 against Rs 18.24 crore profit in the Q3 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 70% to Rs 252.2 crore (highest in any quarter) in the last quarter against Rs 148.3 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Order book of the firm at the end of December 2025 quarter stood at Rs 1,305 crore.

EBITDA in Q3 rose 33% to Rs 50.3 crore against Rs 37.9 crore in the year ago period. Order book stood at Rs 1305 crore as of December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems said, "We expect revenue to grow at least at a CAGR of 45% to 50% over the next three years driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition. This growth is underpinned by a healthy order book and multiple products entering the production phase."

About Apollo Microsystems

Apollo Microsystems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. Its designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for ministry of defence, government-controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.