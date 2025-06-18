Multibagger FMEG stock in focus on Rs 6,447 crore contract win 

Shares of Fast moving Electrical goods company (FMEG) Polycab India are in news on Wednesday after the firm said it has executed a contract worth Rs 6,447.54 crore with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to act as the project implementation agency (PIA) for the BharatNet project in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry. The Polycab India stock closed 1.02% lower at Rs 6041 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 6041.45.

The multibagger stock has gained 182%% in a year and risen 691% in five years.

Total 3606 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.18 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 90,894 crore on BSE.

The agreement, which is part of package 4 of the Amended BharatNet Programme, covers design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network infrastructure.

"...please be informed that Polycab India Limited has executed an agreement with BSNL as the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for Design, Supply, Construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of middle mile network of Bharat Net in Karnataka, Goa and Puducherry Telecom Circle against Package No. 4 amounting ?6,447.54 crores (inclusive of GST) [Capex of ?3,741.92 crores, Opex for newly constructed network of ?2,245.15 crores and Opex for Existing Network of ?460.47 crores]," according to a stock exchange filing.

The total contract value entails a capital expenditure (capex) component of Rs 3,741.92 crore, operational expenditure (opex) for the newly-constructed network of Rs 2,245.15 crore, and opex for the existing network of Rs 460.47 crore, all inclusive of GST.

The execution timeline covers a three-year construction phase, followed by a 10-year maintenance period. The maintenance will be billed at 5.5% per annum of capex for the first five years and 6.5% per annum for the next five years.

Polycab India Limited is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. The company's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses.