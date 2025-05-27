Multibagger stock with 610% returns set for another 57% upside: All you need to know 

Shares of HG Infra Engineering are likely to rise 57% in a year, according to brokerage Anand Rathi. The multibagger stock, which rose 610% in five years, closed at Rs 1110 in the current session, down 1.42% against the previous close on BSE. It is set to hit the Rs 1749 mark in a year, according to Anand Rathi. The stock has lost 10% in a week. Market cap of HG Infra slipped to Rs 7233.39 crore on BSE. The stock has gained 105% in three years.

Total 8821 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 98.76 lakh on BSE.

HG Infra shares have a beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility in a year.

The multibagger stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Anand Rathi has a price target of Rs 1749 on the stock post Q4 earnings against the earlier target of Rs 1781. Anand Rathi said a steady execution pace, continued operating profitability and steady orders make HG Infra’s FY25 results comforting with one-off margins in Q4. This sets the tone for an even better performance ahead.

Leverage rose on seasonality and financial prudence but the balance sheet is in shape to effect an even better scale ahead; also, healthier receipts expected in FY26, monetization proceeds from six near-completion assets would help. Proven execution ability, healthy assurance, a broad-based opportunity landscape (on continuing diversification efforts), a well-set balance sheet and an unemotional approach to asset ownership are remarkable.

"Hence, we maintain a Buy with a higher 12-month price target of Rs 1,749 (earlier Rs 1781) on rolling forward to FY27,"

"We consider execution, margins and order inflow in FY25. We raise our FY26e revenue 2% and lower our EBITDA margins 22bps. We introduce FY27e revenue growth to 14.2% y/y and the EBITDA margin to 15.1%. The stock (excluding investments) now trades at a PER of ~7.8x FY27e. Risk. Slow disbursements," said the brokerage.

HG Infra's FY25 results present a reassuring picture, driven by a steady execution pace, ongoing operating profitability, and consistent order flow, despite one-off margins in Q4. This bodes well for even stronger performance going forward. While leverage has increased due to seasonal factors and prudent financial management, the balance sheet is robust enough to support even greater scale in the future.

Additionally, the brokerage anticipates healthier receipts in FY26, with monetization proceeds from six nearing completion assets expected to contribute positively. Their proven execution capability, solid assurance, and diversified opportunity landscape speak volumes.

Given the strong balance sheet and a rational approach to asset management, it maintained a Buy rating, revising 12-month target price to Rs1,749 from the previous Rs1781, as it rolled forward projections to FY27.

HG Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business including maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.