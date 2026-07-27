Multibagger infra stock with 6,626% returns hits upper circuit, check details

Shares of GHV Infra Projects hit an upper circuit of 5% on Monday amid a rally in the broader market. GHV Infra Projects stock gained 5% to Rs 253.60 against the previous close of Rs 241.55. Market cap of the civil construction firm rose to Rs 1,827 crore. Despite today's rally, the stock is still down 31% from its 52-week high. The stock rose to a 52 week high of Rs 368.50 reached on February 20 this year. The infra stock has delivered multibagger returns of 6626% in three years and gained 8054% in five years.

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On July 1, Acuite Ratings & Research Limited (SEBI Registered Credit Rating Agency) revised and upgraded its long-term rating and short-term rating on the bank facilities of the company.

Long Term Bank facilities from ACUITE BBB- (stable) to ACUITE A (stable)

Short Term Bank facilities from ACUITE A3 to ACUITE A1

The firm has reported its Q4 earnings and yet to announce earnings for the June 2026 quarter. GHV Infra Projects reported a 206 percent sequential rise in net profit for the March 2026 quarter. It also announced a Rs 1,250-crore engineering, procurement and construction contract in Maharashtra, according to the company statement released on July 21.

Net profit rose to Rs 19.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter from Rs 6.48 crore in the preceding three months. Revenue climbed 67.25% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 213.60 crore. GHV Infra also logged a return on equity of 82.09% and a return on capital employed of 68.52%.

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The company also said it won an EPC contract worth about Rs 1,250 crore from APCO Infratech Private Limited for the Jalna–Nanded Expressway Connector Project in Maharashtra.