Multibagger IT stock gains on second deal win in Sri Lanka  

Shares of multibagger Aurionpro Solutions rose nearly 2% on Monday after the IT firm said it has inked a landmark deal win in South Asia with one of Sri Lanka’s largest and most respected banks featuring in The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks list. This marks the company’s second major win in the Sri Lankan market within a year, further strengthening its regional presence.

Aurionpro Solutions shares climbed 1.60% to Rs 1376.75 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1354.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7,552 crore. Total 6326 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.09 crore on BSE

"Under this multi-year engagement, valued above US$ 2.5 Million, Aurionpro will deploy its advanced iCashpro cash management and transaction banking platform. The solution to be delivered integrates advanced AI-driven enhancements from Arya.ai and specialized functionalities from Fintra. The scope of work encompasses licensing, implementation, and maintenance and support —aligning directly with the Bank’s longterm digital transformation roadmap," said the IT firm.

Sandeep Chiber, EVP – Head, APAC & MEA, at Aurionpro Solutions said, “This marks the seventh major competitive win in the transaction banking space in Asia over the past few quarters. Our rapid market penetration and emergence as a preferred partner in Asia are attributable to the strength of our nextgen iCashpro platform. Backed by advanced AI capabilities, we have engineered a future-ready transaction banking solution poised to redefine the corporate banking experience for the Bank’s clientele.”

Earlier, Aurionpro Solutions stock opened lower at Rs 1346.15 on BSE today.

Aurionpro Solutions shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Aurionpro Solutions stock stands at 43.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Aurionpro Solutions shares stand lower than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

The stock of the IT services firm has risen 764% in three years and gained 5783% in five years.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.